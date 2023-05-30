AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Local-based players miss out again on Chris Hughton's latest call-up

No Ghanaian-based player was invited by Black Stars coach Chris Hughton in his latest 24-man squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar slated for next month.

The former Newcastle manager has been present in several match venues to monitor local players for future call-ups as he promised in his first engagement with the media as Black Stars coach.

However, their performance seems to have not met the requirement of the 64-year-old gaffer who has handed call-ups to a set of foreign-based players including youngster Enerst Nuamah who has been in explosive form in the Danish Super League with FC Nordjaelland.

The team will also see the return of Clermont Foot's versatile defender, Alidu Seidu as well as Kwesi Okkyere Wriedt who was involved in Ghana's doubleheader against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualification playoffs.

The 24-man squad is listed below

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen)

Defenders: Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Joseph Painstil (Genk), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), KamalDeen Sulemana (Southampton), Ernest Nuamah (FC Nordsjaelland)

Attackers: Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Holstein Kiel).