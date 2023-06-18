AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Madagascar 0-0 Ghana – Black Stars players rated

Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) suffered a setback as they were held to a draw by underdog Madagascar in Antananarivo.

The Black Stars needed a victory to secure their qualification but failed to impress, settling for just a point against the bottom-placed team in Group E.

The draw now leaves Ghana requiring at least a draw, if not a win, in their final match against the Central African Republic in September to secure their spot in the tournament. A defeat could prove disastrous, especially considering that Angola has a chance to qualify with a win against Madagascar in their last match.

Under the guidance of coach Chris Hughton, Ghana's players were far from their best on the day. Their performances fell short of expectations, and the team will need to regroup and improve in their upcoming crucial match.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi - He displayed composure in goal and made a crucial save in the closing stages to deny a powerful low drive - 6

Daniel Amartey - Although he had a shaky start and made a mistake, the defender managed to handle most threats that came his way - 5

Joseph Aidoo - Put in an average performance following his impressive season with Spanish side Celta Vigo - 5

Patrick Kpozo - Was good in his debut but showed signs of fatigue towards the end of the game - 5

Denis Odoi - Faced difficulty in joining the attack due to Madagascar's compact defence but held his ground defensively - 5

Thomas Partey - Came close to scoring with a well-struck free kick and posed a threat in the box with his long throws - 6

Salis Abdul Samed - Complemented Partey effectively as usual and had a solid performance - 5

Kamaldeen Sulemana - Showed promise with an early half-chance but failed to maintain his impact - 4

Joseph Paintsil - Despite his impressive club form, failed to leave a mark in the game and missed a couple of opportunities to test goalkeeper - 4

Andre Ayew - Not at his best, but showcased tremendous determination and resilience, even after sustaining a cut above his eye - 5

Jordan Ayew - Disappointing once again in a Black Stars shirt - 4

Ernest Nuamah - Displayed confidence and justified his inclusion with promising first touches after coming on as a substitute - 5

Mohammed Kudus - Limited time to make a significant impact after coming off the bench - 4

Osman Bukari - Had a similarly underwhelming substitute appearance - 4