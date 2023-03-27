AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Majeed Ashimeru hailed for impactful performance against Angola

RSC Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru was brilliant on Monday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola in Luanda.

Ashimeru helped Ghana earn a 1-1 draw, extending their unbeaten run in the qualifiers to four games, and staying on top.

He was introduced by coach Chris Hughton in the 71st minute, taking the place of Edmund Addo, and in no time, Ashimeru settled and began to dominate the midfield. He played a role in Osman Bukari’s equaliser that saved the blushes of Hughton.

The midfielder showcased his exceptional passing skills and an impeccable understanding of the game, contributing significantly to Ghana's eventual draw,

Ashimeru's remarkable performance has provided validation to Asamoah Gyan's grievances from last year concerning the player's exclusion from the World Cup squad. With this impressive display, it's likely that Ashimeru will be given more opportunities to showcase his skills at the international level.