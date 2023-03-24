AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Mark Addo hails Chris Hughton as a "fantastic manager"

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President Mark Addo has praised Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, as a "fantastic manager" following his debut game in charge of the team.

Hughton, a former Premier League manager, oversaw Ghana's 1-0 victory over Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium, with AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo scoring the winner in the 96th minute.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Addo lauded Hughton's credentials and expressed confidence in his ability to improve the national team.

"Chris Hughton is a fantastic manager," he said. "We have worked with him, and we know what he can offer as the head coach of the Black Stars. He played his first game yesterday, and we believe there is more to come from him."

The victory over Angola puts Ghana in a strong position to qualify for next year's AFCON tournament.

Black Stars will now turn their attention to the reverse fixture against Angola, with Hughton looking to build on his winning start.