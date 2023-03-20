GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Massive pool of interest as Ghana FA unveil new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Published on: 20 March 2023
Chris Hughton's unveiling as Ghana's new coach is generating a lot of interest as the Black Stars prepare ahead of the AFCON qualifiers against Angola. 

The 64-year-old was appointed coach of the Black Stars last month, replacing Otto Addo and will be assisted by George Boateng and Mas Ud Didi Dramani.

Hughton arrived in Ghana last week and will be unveiled in Kumasi on Monday, March 20, 2023.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager is expected to lead Ghana to next year's Africa Cup of Nations as well as qualify the Black Stars to the 2026 World Cup.

Hughton's biggest task will be to end Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations drought.

The four-time African champions have to not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982, having coming close three times in 41 years.

Hughton's first game in charge of the Black Stars will be against Angola on Thursday, March 23 in Kumasi.

