AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Match Preview - Madagascar vs. Ghana

Ghana will need at least a win against Madagascar on Sunday to cement their place for next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Black Stars take on the Barea in matchday five of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications at the Stade Barea Mahamasina in Antananarivo.

Coach Chris Hughton is hoping to continue his good start since taking over the reigns from Otto Addo. He has a win and a draw from his first two games, all against Angola in March.

The Black Stars remain unbeaten in the qualifiers after four matches and are out to preserve the good run on Sunday afternoon and also look at sealing their qualification for the last round of matches in September.

Hughton has a fully strength squad to select from for Sunday's match with in-form duo Joseph Paintsil and Mohammed Kudus available to face the Barea.

Madagascar, on the other hand have been poor since the beginning of the qualifiers as they are winless in four matches, picking only a point in the process.

The abysmal run has seen the sacking of head coach Éric Rabésandratana and replaced by Romuald 'Roro'Rakotondrabe, who led the Barea to a bronze medal during the CHAN tournament.

Even though Madagascar are out of the race for an Africa Cup of Nations berth next year, Roro would want to begin his stint as head coach with a good result against the Black Stars.