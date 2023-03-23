AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: New Ghana coach Chris Hughton names strong starting line-up for Angola clash

In a surprising move, new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has made some controversial decisions for his first match in charge of the Ghana senior national football team.

The coach has dropped captain Andre Ayew to the bench while starting Lawrence Ati-Zigi in goal ahead of Jojo Wollacott, who is fit after a minor injury in training earlier in the week.

Ghana will take on Angola in Group E of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament today. Hughton's line-up includes a back four that includes Alexander Djiku and Daniel Amartey as the centre-back pair.

Thomas Partey will lead the midfield with Mohammed Kudus as a supporting player. Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Inaki Williams will be leading the lines today.

The match between Ghana and Angola is set to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and will kick off at 16:00 GMT.

The Black Stars are hoping to secure a win to stay on top of the Group E standings of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.