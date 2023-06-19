AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Nigeria, Cape Verde and Mali secure qualification

In a thrilling encounter, Nigeria emerged triumphant with a 3-2 scoreline against Sierra Leone, securing their ticket to play at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire.

The in-form striker Victor Osimhen played a pivotal role, scoring a brace to lead the Super Eagles to an important away victory and secure their qualification for the prestigious tournament.

Nigeria dominated the early exchanges, and in the 19th minute, Osimhen lobbed the ball past Sierra Leone goalkeeper Ibrahim Sessay, sparking jubilation among the Super Eagles contingent. Just three minutes later, Samuel Chukwueze came close to extending the lead but his shot missed the target.

With a well-executed assist from Ahmed Musa, Osimhen took advantage of the defence's negligence and unleashed a magnificent left-footed strike, further solidifying the Super Eagles' advantage. Osimhen's brace also propelled him to the top of the scorer rankings with seven goals, surpassing Sadio Mané.

However, Sierra Leone refused to back down, and just before the break, Mustapha Bundu restored hope for the Leone Stars with a goal from the edge of the box, reducing the deficit.

The second half saw Sierra Leone emerge with renewed determination, launching relentless attacks on the Nigerian camp. Their efforts paid off as Augustus Kargbo equalised, levelling the score at 2-2. The momentum seemed to favor Sierra Leone, who continued to create opportunities, albeit leaving gaps for the vigilant Super Eagles.

In the end, it was Kelechi Iheanacho who seized the moment and secured Nigeria's qualification with a crucial goal. This result also guarantees qualification for Guinea-Bissau.

Cape Verde clinch AFCON Qualification with convincing win

Cape Verde demonstrated their dominance with a resounding 3-1 victory over Burkina Faso at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde, securing their place in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Côte d'Ivoire.

The crowd erupted with joy as Bebé opened the scoring in the 7th minute, expertly finishing off a play orchestrated by Cape Verde's Patrick Andrade. Comfortable on home turf, the Islanders took control of the game, leaving their Burkinabe opponents devoid of offensive tactics.

Despite Cape Verde's offensive prowess, they faced some lapses in concentration during defensive transitions. Exploiting these moments, Issoufou Dayo managed to find the back of the net with a scrambled finish just before halftime.

As the teams emerged for the second half, Burkina Faso struggled to regain their composure and suffered a blow when their captain, Bertrand Traoré, had to leave the field due to injury. The semi-finalists from the previous tournament found themselves stifled by their West African rivals.

Fernandes' 76th-minute strike from the right wing restored Cape Verde's advantage. In the dying moments of the game, Andrade delivered the final blow, netting the third goal past Kilian Nikiema. This remarkable victory marks a significant achievement for Cape Verde as they secure their place in the upcoming Côte d'Ivoire tournament.

Mali secure qualification

Mali emerged victorious with a 2-0 win over Congo during the CAF TotalEnergies 2023 qualifiers, securing their qualification for the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire.

The match started with a goalless first half, but Mali showcased an entirely different level of play after the break. The Eagles unleashed a series of incisive attacks, eventually breaking the deadlock through.