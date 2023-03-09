GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: No local player named in Chris Hughton's maiden call-ups for Angola matches

Published on: 09 March 2023
Black Stars' new head coach Chris Hughton has released his first call-ups for the upcoming double-header against Angola in the 2023 AFCON qualifications later in the month.

The 25-man squad list was announced on Thursday morning and no home-based player made the cut for the two matches in a fortnight.

Asante Kotoko SC goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad who was named in Ghana's final squad for last year's World Cup in Qatar has been dropped.

The Black Stars will host the Palancas Negras in the first game of the two encounters on Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi while the reverse match will take place at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda.

Hughton settled on three goalkeepers, eight defenders, nine midfielders/wingers and five attackers to face Angola in back-to-back games.

Ghana is top of the Group E standings after two rounds with four points, keenly followed by Angola also with four points.

