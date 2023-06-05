AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer replaces Inaki Williams in Ghana squad

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has called up Hamburger SV's Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer to join the Ghana squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Madagascar, replacing injured Inaki Williams.

Williams announced on Monday that he will not be available for the match due to an injury to his right knee. As a result, Hughton wasted no time in finding a suitable replacement, turning to Königsdörffer to bolster the team.

The 21-year-old forward, currently playing for Hamburger SV in the German Bundesliga 2, has impressed with his performances this season.

He has netted eight goals and provided one assist in 32 appearances, showcasing his talent and potential.

Königsdörffer will join the Ghana squad in Accra when they begin their preparations on June 12.

The team will embark on a journey to Madagascar for the match scheduled to take place on June 18, 2023.

With the inclusion of Königsdörffer, Hughton aims to ensure the team remains competitive and maintains their quest to secure qualification for next tournament in Ivory Coast.

Königsdörffer has made just one appearance for Ghana since he switched international allegiance from Germany, where he was born.