AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Sensational youngster Ernest Nuamah earns debut Ghana call up

Nordsjaelland star Ernest Nuamah has been rewarded with a call up to the Ghana national team following his impressive performance this season.

The talented youngster will join the senior national team for the first time after missing out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after being named in the preliminary squad.

The Right to Dream Academy has scored 12 goals with four assists for Nordsjaelland in the Danish top-flight league this season.

His inclusion will give Ghana coach Chris Hughton a lot of options on the wings but will be competing with the likes of Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton), Joseph Paintsil (Genk) and Osman Bukari (Crvena zvezda) for a place in the starting line up.

Ghana go into the game in June sitting on top of their Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 qualifying group with eight points after two wins and two draws in the first four matches.

The match will take place at Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 17H00.

The squad: Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen)

Defenders: Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Joseph Painstil (Genk), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), KamalDeen Sulemana (Southampton), Ernest Nuamah (FC Nordsjaelland)

Attackers: Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Holstein Kiel).