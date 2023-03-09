AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Sheriff Tiraspol defender Patrick Kpozo earns Ghana call up ahead of Angola clash

Moldova-based Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo has received an invite for Ghana's AFCON 2023 qualifiers against Angola later this month.

The Sheriff Tiraspol left-back is making the team for the first time under new coach Chris Hughton following his exploits in the Moldovan league.

Kpozo was named in the pre-World Cup squad but missed the tournament after the list was pruned to 26 for competition in Qatar.

The ex-Inter Allies player is expected to replace Baba Rahman, who was dropped by the ex-Brighton manager and will compete for the starting eleven with Gideon Mensah of Auxerre.

Meanwhile, Jojo Wollacot is expected to return to the sticks when Ghana faces Angola on March 25 in the first leg of the double-header.

Also making a return is Joseph Painstil of KRC Genk while Richard Ofori remains out due to injury.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Alidu Seidu and Elisha Owusu are all out after suffering various injuries.

Coach Chris Hughton named a 25-man squad for the encounter.

Below is the squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Painstil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)

Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)