AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu a doubt for Ghana clash with Angola

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has revealed that defender Mohammed Salisu is a fitness doubt for Ghana's crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Angola on March 23.

Speaking at a pre-game press conference in Kumasi on Wednesday, Hughton stated that Salisu, who recently returned from injury and played his first 83 minutes for Southampton against Tottenham, may not be fit enough to feature.

“Our only injury concern is Salisu; he’s a doubt for the game because he’s suffered some recent injuries at his club," said Hughton, who previously managed Brighton and Hove Albion.

The upcoming match against Angola is of utmost importance for both teams as they are currently tied on four points in the qualifiers. Salisu is a key player for Ghana and his absence could be a blow for the Black Stars as they seek victory on Thursday afternoon in Kumasi.

The two sides will meet again on March 27 in Luanda, and a win for either team in both matches would significantly improve their chances of qualifying for Ivory Coast.