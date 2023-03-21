AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Spain-born Inaki Williams trains in Ghana for the first time

Inaki Williams has arrived in Ghana for his first ever game in the country since switching nationality from Spain to play for the Black Stars.

The Athletic Bilbao star trained for the first time in Ghana as the Black Stars begin preparations ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

Williams is one of the few players to report on first day of training with the rest of the team expected to join the squad on Tuesday.

The Spain-born forward made his Ghana debut in the friendly against Brazil in Le Havre in September 2022. He has since made six appearances for the national team and he is yet to score for the Black Stars.

Williams was a member of the team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars will host Angola in the first of their two-legged clash on Thursday March 23, 2023 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. It will be the striker's first-ever game in Ghana.

The team will travel to Angola four days later for the second leg of the qualifiers.