AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Thomas Partey arrives in Ghana for penultimate match against Madagascar

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has arrived in his native Ghana ahead of his country's penultimate 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

The 30-year-old has touched base in the West African nation to begin preparations for the match at Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18.

Partey missed the side's first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium due to his late arrival but will re-join his colleagues at the same venue on Tuesday.

The arrival of the former Atletico Madrid ace means coach Chris Hougton has full house as he intensify preparations for the must-win game.

Under the guidance of coach Chris Hughton, the Black Stars will be based and train in Accra before departing for Madagascar on Friday, June 16.

However, the squad has experienced some changes due to injuries. Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has withdrawn from the squad, while SV Hamburg attacker Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has been called up as his replacement.

Additionally, FC Basel defender Kasim Nuhu has been invited to replace the injured Alexander Djiku.

The match against the Bareas will be held at Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo at 17:00GMT on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The Black Stars need a win to secure their place in the 2023 AFCON that is scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.