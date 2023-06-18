AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Young sensation Ernest Nuamah makes Black Stars debut against Madagascar

Youngster Ernest Nuamah has been handed his competitive debut for Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Madagascar on Sunday afternoon.

The FC Nordsjaelland star was brought on in the second half of the matchday five encounter at the Stade Barea Mahamasina in Antananarivo.

The 20-year-old attacker was introduced by coach Chris Hughton in the game in the 62nd minute when he replaced Southampton star Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Nuamah earned a place in the Ghana squad for this game after an impeccable campaign in the 2022-23 season in Denmark.

The youngster won the Spring Profile (voted by the Superliga head coaches), Profile of the Year: (voted by the Superliga players) and Young Player of the Year (chosen by the Divisional Association’s expert panel).

Nuamah finished the season with 16 goals and 4 assists across all competitions, which helped Nordsjaelland finish second in the league.

The Black Stars are presently being held by the Malagasy side as the deadlock of the game is yet to be broken by either team.

Ghana need a victory to cement their place for next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cote d'Ivoire.