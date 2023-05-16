AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Yusif Chibsah optimistic about remaining Black Stars games

Former Ghana international Yusif Chibsah has expressed his belief that the Black Stars will secure victories in their final two games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Ghana, who recorded a win and a draw in their double-header against Angola in March, need at least a win or a draw in their next game to secure a place in the tournament, which will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The West African country, aiming for their fifth continental title, will be facing Madagascar on June 18 as the away team before hosting the Central African Republic on September 4 in the final round of qualifying matches. Speaking to Citi Sports, the former Asante Kotoko midfielder expressed his expectations for the Black Stars to emerge victorious in both games.

"We expect a win from the two games; that is the expectation of most Ghanaians. But some of us look beyond the win," Chibsah stated. He emphasized the need for Head Coach Chris Hughton to build a team centred around young players who can be relied upon for years to come.

"We just want to see a formidable team, a team that we can rely on for years, not just winning. It is important to win games, as that is what Ghanaians expect from the coach," Chibsah explained. He further emphasized the significance of building a team foundation that can sustain the cohesion of the current young squad.

"Majority of the current squad consists of young players, about 70-80 percent are young talents such as Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Osman Bukari, and others," Chibsah highlighted. "Let's build the team around these players and lay a foundation that allows them to play together for the next three or four years," he added.

Coach Chris Hughton aims to guide the four-time Afcon champions to the next edition of the tournament in January next year, the expectations are high.