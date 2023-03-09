AFCON 2023 Qualifiers:Richard Ofori axed from Ghana squad to face Angola 

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been left out of Coach Chris Hughton's first Black Stars call up ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.

The 29-year-old has been out of action for Orlando Pirates since November 2022 and has not played any competitive game this year.

Ofori, who sustained an injury while playing for the South African giants in November, was forced to miss out on a place in Ghana's 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The shot-stopper, who is known for his agility and quick reflexes, is now fully fit and has begun training with his club team this week.

A statement from the club said, "there are encouraging news relating to goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who has been discharged by the Medical team and is back at full training after being sidelined since November last year."

The former Wa All Stars goalkeeper is hoping to return to competitive action which will see him make a return to the Black Stars.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Painstil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)

Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)