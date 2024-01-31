AFCON 2023 quarter-finals set to thrill as top teams battle for glory

The AFCON 2023 quarter-finals are set to take place on February 2nd and 3rd, featuring eight teams battling it out for a chance to lift the coveted trophy.

The lineup includes three-time champions Nigeria facing off against Angola, while the DR Congo takes on Guinea. Host nation Cote d'Ivoire will meet Mali, and Cape Verde will go head-to-head with South Africa.

The matches promise to deliver exciting action and unpredictable twists, following an already round of 16 stage that saw Morocco, a FIFA World Cup semi-finalist, get eliminated by South Africa. The passionate support of African football fans is expected to continue filling the stadiums in the five host cities.

Here are the quarter-final fixtures:

* Friday, February 2nd:

+ 17h00 GMT: Nigeria vs. Angola

+ 20h00 GMT: DR Congo vs. Guinea

* Saturday, February 3rd:

+ 17h00 GMT: Mali vs. Cote d'Ivoire

+ 20h00 GMT: Cape Verde vs. South Africa