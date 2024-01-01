AFCON 2023: Red Star Belgrade midfielder Edmund Addo dropped from final squad

Midfielder Edmund Addo has been dropped from Ghana's final 27-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Despite being a regular invitee to the national team, the Red Star Belgrade player failed to make the team to Ivory Coast due to struggles for game time in Serbia.

Addo has not made featured for the Serbian champions in the league since joining the club from Spartak Subotica.

Meanwhile, midfielder Elisha Owusu of Auxerre makes a return to the team with Asante Kotoko playmaker Richmond Lamptey gatecrashing the squad.

Only three players from the domestic league were included in the 27-man squad for the tournament which begins on January 13.

Surprisingly, missing from the squad are Baba Abdul Rahman and Fatawu Issahaku of PAOK and Leicester City respectively.

Andre Ayew and his brother will lead the team alongside West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus and goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

The Black Stars will immediately begin camping in Kumasi on Monday, with all players invited expected to arrive this week.

Ghana will engage Namibia in the friendly on January 8 before leaving for Abidjan two days later.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The full 27-man squad below

Goalkeepers:

Lawrence Ati Zigi Richard Ofori Jojo Wollacott

Defenders:

Alidu Seidu Dennis Odoi Kingsley Schindler Gideon Mensah Issahaku Fatawu Daniel Amartey Nich Opoku Alexander Djiku Mohammed Salisu

Midfielders:

Samed Salis Baba Iddrisu Majeed Ashimeru Elisha Owusu Richmond Lamptey Mohammed Kudus Andre Ayew Ransford Konigsdorffer Osman Bukari Joseph Paintsil Jordan Ayew Ernest Nuamah

Strikers: