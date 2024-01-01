AFCON 2023: Red Star Belgrade's Edmund Addo excluded from Ghana's squad

Red Star Belgrade midfielder Edmund Addo has been omitted from the final 27-man squad announced by coach Chris Hughton for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Addo, who has consistently been part of the call-ups under Hughton since March, has faced scrutiny due to his limited playing time in the ongoing Serbian Super League.

The decision to include Addo in previous squads had sparked questions among football enthusiasts, particularly concerning his lack of active participation in the Serbian Super League.

Responding to the criticism and concerns, Coach Hughton has now made the bold decision to drop the 23-year-old midfielder from the final team.

In place of Addo, Richmond Lamptey from Kotoko has been given a debut call-up and is expected to contribute significantly to the team. Another major omission from the midfield of the Black Stars is Thomas Partey believed to be nursing an injury sustained in October.

Ghana, placed in Group B, is set to face tough competition against Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in the AFCON 2023 tournament hosted by Ivory Coast. The tournament is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024.