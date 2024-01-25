AFCON 2023: Regional derbies take center stage in Round of 16

The 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) has reached its round of 16 stage, and fans are eagerly anticipating some thrilling matches.

The group stage saw several upsets and impressive performances from underdog teams, including Minnows Mauritania, Cape Verde, and Namibia, who all qualified for the next round. On the other hand, big names like Ghana and Algeria failed to make it past the group stage.

One of the most interesting aspects of the round of 16 is the prevalence of regional derbies. For instance, Nigeria and Cameroon, which share a border, will go head-to-head on Saturday, January 27, at 20:00 GMT. Earlier that day, neighbours Namibia and Angola will also clash at 17:00 GMT.

Another regional showdown will take place on Tuesday, January 30, when Mali faces off against Burkina Faso at 17:00 GMT. These matches promise to be intense and closely contested, given the history and rivalries between these neighbouring nations.

Here's a complete schedule for the round of 16 games at the 2023 AFCON: