AFCON 2023: Richmond Lamptey deserves a place in Ghana squad - Sannie Daara

The former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has expressed his belief that Richmond Lamptey deserves a place in the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Lamptey has been impressive for Asante Kotoko, particularly in their recent matches, which has led to calls for his inclusion in the national team.

"Going by the recent Black Stars squad call-ups, I strongly believe that Richmond Lamptey deserves a place in the team," Sannie Daara wrote on social media.

Lamptey's performances have not gone unnoticed, and his inclusion in the squad would be a welcome boost for the Black Stars as they aim to end their 40-year trophy drought.

Ghana have been drawn in Group A alongside Cape Verde, Mozambique, and Egypt, and Lamptey could play a crucial role in helping the team progress from the group stages.

The AFCON tournament is scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11 and the Black Stars are expected to announce their final squad soon.

With Lamptey's impressive form, it remains to be seen if he will make the cut and feature in the upcoming tournament.