AFCON 2023: Richmond Lamptey leads home-based players named in Ghana's 27-man squad

Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey has earned a place in the Black Stars team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The midfielder is joined by Ghana Premier League duo Fatawu Hamidu and Jonathan Sowah of Medeama SC.

Only three players from the domestic league have been included in the 27-man squad for the tournament which begins on January 13.

Meanwhile, surprisingly missing from the squad are Baba Abdul Rahman and Fatawu Issahaku of PAOK and Leicester City respectively.

Andre Ayew and his brother will lead the team alongside Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

The Black Stars will immediately begin camping in Kumasi on Monday, with all players invited expected to arrive this week.

Ghana will engage Namibia in the friendly on January 8 before leaving for Abidjan two days later.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.