AFCON 2023: Ronwen Williams shines in penalty shootout as South Africa beat Cape Verde

In a hard-fought quarter-final clash at Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro on Saturday night, Ronwen Williams delivered a stellar goalkeeping performance, saving four shootout penalties to propel South Africa into the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The intense match ended in a goalless draw after extra time.

Williams showcased his brilliance by denying Bebe, Willy Semedo, Laros Duarte, and Bryan Teixeira during the shootout.

His remarkable skills were further highlighted when he made a spectacular late save to deflect Gilson Benchimol's first-time strike against the woodwork as extra time loomed, in a game marked by numerous missed opportunities.

Cape Verde's goalkeeper, Vozinha, also played a crucial role with two exceptional saves in quick succession after extra time began, denying Mihlali Mayambela and Teboho Mokoena.

South Africa's victory sets the stage for a chance to avenge their 2000 defeat to Nigeria in the Afcon semi-finals, where the Super Eagles secured a 2-0 win.

The 1996 champions are now poised to face the three-time winners in Bouake on Wednesday, aiming to bridge a 24-place gap in Fifa's rankings.