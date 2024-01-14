AFCON 2023: Salah's late penalty rescues Egypt in 2-2 draw against Mozambique

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah rescued Egypt from a potential upset as his late penalty secured a 2-2 draw against Mozambique in the opening Group B match of the 2023 AFCON.

Mohammed Mustafa gave Egypt an early lead just two minutes into the game.

Despite dominating the first half, Egypt failed to capitalize on numerous chances, entering halftime with only a 1-0 advantage.

After the break, Mozambique's coach made tactical changes, introducing Bruno Langa and Clesio Bauque. Witiness Quembo rose to a cross from Macandza, leveling the score at 1-1 in the 55th minute.

Substitute Clesio Bauque then shocked Egypt by putting Mozambique in the lead three minutes later.

In a dramatic turn of events, Egypt managed to equalize in injury time with the help of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervention.

Mostafa was brought down by a Mozambique defender, leading to a penalty.

Mohamed Salah stepped up to the challenge and converted the penalty, salvaging a point for the Pharaohs in what could have been a stunning upset.

Egypt play Ghana in their next game on January 18, 2024.