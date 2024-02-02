AFCON 2023: Salomon Kalou backs Ivory Coast's resurgence, urges players to seize opportunity

Former Ivory Coast forward Salomon Kalou is expressing optimism about the Elephants' chances in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following their remarkable turnaround.

Ivory Coast, previously facing a lackluster start in the group stage, stunned defending champions Senegal in the round of 16 and are now gearing up for a crucial quarter-final clash against Mali this Saturday.

Kalou believes the team is on the brink of a promising run in the tournament, having bid farewell to their coach after the group stage struggles.

"They beat the previous winner which is Senegal so this shows that we have a great chance of going far, and I always say when the team is not playing well, it is always the fault of the coach, now we don't have that excuse anymore; the coach is gone," Kalou stated.

Ivory Coast's victory over Senegal, achieved through penalty shootouts after a 1-1 draw in regular time, marked a significant turning point for the team.

The departure of their coach, Jean-Louis Gasset, paved the way for a new era where the players must forge their path forward without relying on managerial issues as an excuse.

"The new coach on board and the players have to show they have reacted. What they did against Senegal, they had great character. They came back when nobody expected them to win the game, took the first goal early in the game, but they kept playing. They have to continue like this," Kalou emphasized.

With a renewed sense of determination, Ivory Coast faces Mali in the quarter-finals, and Kalou believes that the players must seize this opportunity to showcase their character and continue their impressive run in the tournament.