AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze confident Nigeria will win tournament despite slow start

AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze has expressed confidence in Nigeria's chances to clinch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in Ivory Coast despite their slow start.

The Super Eagles began their AFCON campaign with a stalemate against Equatorial Guinea last Sunday.

Despite falling behind with a goal from Iban Salvador, Napoli star Victor Osimhen equalized two minutes later, securing a point for the three-time AFCON winners.

Chukwueze, eager to contribute to Nigeria's success, stated, “I think we are going to win the AFCON. I’m here to win the AFCON, I’m not here to just play.

"I did not stay away from my club to just come and participate in the tournament; I came here to win because if I actually don’t want to win, I would have stayed at my club. I decided to come here so I can win.”

Nigeria face a challenging encounter against Ivory Coast in their second group game on Thursday, January 17, 2024, as they aim to secure their fourth AFCON title.