AFCON 2023: Senegal star Krepin Diatta handed four-match suspension

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has suspended Senegal player Krepin Diatta for four matches, with two of those matches being suspended, due to his comments made after Senegal's loss to Ivory Coast in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Diatta also faces a fine of â‚¬10,000.

Following the game, Diatta expressed frustration with the refereeing decisions during the match, specifically regarding a potential penalty that was not called in favour of Senegal.

He stated, "You’ve killed us, you’re corrupt! Keep your African Cup. I’m sorry, but it’s ridiculous. I’m really sorry, but they’ve killed our competition there."

In response to the incident, the disciplinary committee of CAF has decided to suspend Krepin Diatta which means he will be unavailable for Senegal's next two competitive games.

Despite Diatta's outburst, Ivory Coast went on to win the tournament, defeating Senegal 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. This victory marked their third championship title.