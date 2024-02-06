AFCON 2023: South Africa coach Hugo Broos confident ahead of 'tough' battle against Nigeria

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has expressed confidence in his team's readiness for the clash against Nigeria.

After securing a hard-fought victory against Cape Verde in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Bafana Bafana are gearing up for a challenging semi-final encounter against Nigeria.

The experienced coach, recognises the difficulty of the upcoming clash but maintains a positive outlook, stating, "The semi-final will be tough against Nigeria's great players, but we have nothing to lose now."

Despite acknowledging the formidable challenge including the quality of Nigeria's players, Broos emphasised that his Bafana Bafana side will prepare well for the game.

With the match scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, both teams have had days to prepare and strategize. Broos underscores the importance of staying focused and believes that his team, with nothing to lose, will approach the encounter with determination.

"The players will recover and prepare, but staying focused is essential," Coach Hugo Broos affirmed, signaling the commitment of South Africa to give their best in the semi-final clash.

Football fans can anticipate an intense battle between South Africa and Nigeria as both teams vie for a coveted spot in the finals of the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.