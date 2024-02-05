AFCON 2023: South Africa coach Hugo Broos displeased despite quarter-final victory

South Africa coach Hugo Broos expressed his dissatisfaction with his team's performance despite securing victory against Cape Verde in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The match, held at Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro on Saturday night, ended in a goalless draw after extra time, leading to a penalty shootout.

South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams delivered an outstanding performance during the shootout by saving four penalties, a historic achievement as the first-ever goalkeeper to do so in a single AFCON penalties shootout. Williams denied Bebe, Willy Semedo, Laros Duarte, and Bryan Teixeira, securing South Africa's place in the semi-finals.

Despite the victory, Coach Broos expressed his disappointment with the team's performance, stating, "Not too good. I think we played the worst game of the tournament against Cape Verde. We played better against Mali, Namibia, Tunisia, and also Morocco. But I think this is not the team we saw in the previous games when we played Cape Verde."

South Africa's win now sets the stage for a semi-final clash against Nigeria, offering a chance to avenge their 2000 defeat to the Super Eagles.

In 2000, Nigeria secured a 2-0 win over South Africa in the AFCON semi-finals. The 1996 champions are determined to bridge the gap and face Nigeria in Bouake on Wednesday in their quest for the AFCON title.