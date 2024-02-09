AFCON 2023: South Africa coach Hugo Broos downplays importance of third-place match

South Africa's coach, Hugo Broos, has expressed his lack of enthusiasm about competing for third place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after his team's loss in the semi-finals.

Bafana Bafana is set to face DR Congo in the semi-final losers' game, where a bronze medal is at stake. Broos, still grappling with his team's defeat against Nigeria in the semi-finals, openly conveyed his disinterest during a pre-match press conference.

The upcoming clash seems to hold minimal significance for Broos beyond its statistical implications. Broos had aimed to clinch the ultimate for South Africa having won the trophy in 2017 as coach for Cameroon.

He emphasised his focus on the top spot, stating, "If it was up to me, this match wouldn't happen. The most important thing is number one, the one people remember. Whether we are 3rd or 4th tomorrow, for me, it's exactly the same thing. It’s just for statistics.”

The third-place match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 10, at the FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t Boigny Stadium in Abidjan. Broos' candid comments underscore his priority on achieving the highest possible standing in the tournament.