AFCON 2023: South Africa stun Morocco, set up quarter-final clash against Cape Verde

South Africa pulled off a stunning upset as they defeated 2-0 10-man Morocco, securing a place in the quarter-finals against Cape Verde at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Evidence Makgopa broke the deadlock in the 57th minute, with the goal surviving a lengthy VAR check for potential offside, propelling Bafana Bafana to an unexpected lead against the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists.

In a dramatic turn of events, Achraf Hakimi missed a crucial chance to equalise when he failed to convert a penalty awarded for Mothobi Mvala's handball from Ayoub El Kaabi's shot in the 85th minute, striking the crossbar.

The late drama continued as Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was shown a red card in stoppage time. Teboho Mokoena sealed the upset with a stylish free-kick past Bono.

Having secured this surprise win, the 1996 champions will now look to surpass their recent quarter-final exit in 2019. Their upcoming challenge is against the unbeaten Blue Sharks on Saturday at 20:00 GMT, as they aim for a spot in the semi-finals.