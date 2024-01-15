AFCON 2023: South African coach slams European-based Ghana players for lack of effort in Cape Verde defeat

South African coach Manqoba Mngqithi has slammed some of the European-based players in the Ghana squad for their lack of effort in the team's 2-1 loss to Cape Verde at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Mngqithi, who is the coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, believes that the team's defensive mistakes were not solely the responsibility of goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

Instead, he argues that some players refused to put in the necessary work due to their belief that they are superior to their teammates because they play in Europe.

"Playing in Europe doesn't make you better than others," Mngqithi said. "Ghana has players who play in top European leagues but can't handle situations like this. You see a Ghana player walking instead of running and coming to defend. You can't just blame Ofori. There are some players who think they're at a higher level because they play in Europe, so they won't work hard. Then why don't you stay at home and let those who are hungry to play?"

Ghana will face Egypt in their next AFCON match on Thursday, January 18 2024.