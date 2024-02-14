AFCON 2023: Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif confirms $8.5 million budget for Black Stars

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has officially confirmed that an estimated $8.5 million was budgeted for Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, during the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The acknowledgment comes in the wake of criticism following the team's early elimination from the tournament.

Parliamentarian Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had previously released a document suggesting an 'outrageous' $8.5 million budget, sparking public outrage.

Ussif, speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, defended the budget, stating that it was justified to cover various expenses throughout the tournament.

Ussif clarified that out of the $8,506,450.00 budget, $5 million was released by the Finance Ministry for the first phase of the competition. The allocated funds were intended for per diems, flight arrangements, medical expenses, equipment, logistics, and hospitality. Notably, he mentioned that the remaining $2 million from the budget was unspent by his office.

"Out of the $8,506,450.00, $5,071,840.36 was released by the Ministry of Finance, of which US$3,070,067.81 was spent on per diems, flight arrangements, medicals, equipment, logistics, and hospitality. This resulted in a surplus of $2,001,772.55 after our exit from the tournament," Ussif explained.

Addressing reports that each Black Stars player received $30,000 before the final Group B game against Mozambique, Ussif dismissed the claims. He clarified that the Ministry had negotiated bonuses contingent on the team's progression in the tournament. As the team exited at the group stage, no qualification bonuses were paid, emphasising the Ministry's motivation strategy and prudent resource management.

Ghana, after three games, finished 3rd in Group B with just two points, leading to their elimination for the second consecutive time.

The disappointing performance has prompted the dismissal of coach Chris Hughton and his technical team members.