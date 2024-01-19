AFCON 2023: Stonebwoy rallies support for Black Stars ahead of Mozambique game

Award-winning Reggae Dancehall artist Stonebwoy is mobilising massive support for the Black Stars as they gear up for a crucial final group game against Mozambique in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The disappointment of a 2-2 draw against Egypt, where Ghana twice surrendered the lead, has heightened the stakes for Monday's must-win clash.

Expressing unwavering optimism in the team's capabilities, Stonebwoy asserted that Ghana was the superior side in the game against Egypt and was poised to qualify convincingly.

He urged the nation to embrace a fighting spirit, stating, "God bless Ghana. Let's put on the fighting spirit, Ghana. That's all. We can overqualify, I'm telling you. What did Egypt play today? Their goals were not really good goals. We just need to be wise."

In Thursday's game, Mohammed Kudus' goal in the 45th minute provided Ghana with an initial advantage, only to be marred by a defensive lapse that allowed Egypt to level the score. Despite Kudus reclaiming the lead, another defensive error, this time from substitute Osman Bukari, resulted in Egypt equalising once more.

As the Black Stars face a must-win situation against Mozambique on Monday to progress to the next round, Stonebwoy's rallying call seeks to uplift the spirits of the team and the nation, urging them to channel the fighting spirit for a decisive victory.