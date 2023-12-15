Afcon 2023: Teams must select 23 player on matchdays despite 27-man squads

The CAF Organizing Committee of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has announced that despite the expansion of the final squads to 27 players, teams will still be required to select 23 players for each match during the tournament.

This means that teams will have four additional players on their final squad list, but only 23 players will be eligible for selection for each match.

The decision to maintain the traditional 23-man squad size for matchdays is intended to ensure that teams remain competitive and flexible throughout the tournament.

The additional four players on the final squad list will provide teams with extra options and depth, allowing them to adapt to different situations and tactics.

The move has been welcomed by fans and analysts alike, who believe that it will add an extra layer of strategy and complexity to the tournament.

Teams will now have to carefully consider their lineups and tactics, taking into account the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents, as well as the availability of their players.

The tournament will take place from 13 January to 11 February 2024 in the Ivorian cities of Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro.