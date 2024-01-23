GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023: The brutal Internet memes of Ghana's disastrous group stage exit

Published on: 23 January 2024
The Black Stars have become the laughing stock on the internet following dismal performance at the Africa Cup of Nations in Coe d'Ivoire. 

Ghana threw away a two-goal lead in dramatic circumstances as they drew with Mozambique in six minutes of additional time. Jordan Ayew's brace were cancelled by by Geny Catamo and Reinildo Mandava.

The four-time African champions face another early AFCON exit and fans as well as followers of the Nations Cup have taken to social media to brutally troll the team.

While some fans made fun of the team, others vented their frustrations as the Black Stars.

Here are some of the brutal memes on social media:

 

 

 

