AFCON 2023: The reviving historical rivalry between Ghana and Egypt

The draw for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) group stage has reignited historical tensions as Egypt finds itself once again in the same group as perennial rival Ghana.

Placed in Group B alongside Cape Verde and Mozambique, Egypt, coached by Rui Vitoria, is set to navigate a challenging path reminiscent of the 2017 AFCON edition in Gabon.

The haunting memory of the 2017 scenario lingers, where Egypt, led by Hector Cuper, faced off against Ghana, Mali, and Uganda in the group stage. Egypt began their campaign with a goalless draw against Mali but went on to secure 1-0 victories against Uganda and Ghana. The Pharaohs progressed to the quarter-finals, defeating Morocco, and subsequently reached the final, only to lose to Cameroon 1-2 in a hard-fought match.

Interestingly, historical records reveal that Egypt has struggled to secure the African Nations title when drawn in the same group as Ghana. In the 1970 edition, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, and the Republic of the Congo shared a group. Despite winning 5 points, Egypt exited the tournament in the semi-finals after losing to Sudan. Similarly, in the 1992 edition, Egypt and Ghana found themselves in the same group with Zambia. The Pharaohs suffered defeats in both matches (0-1), leading to an early exit from the African Championship.

As the anticipation builds for the 2023 AFCON, the draw sets the stage for a renewed clash between Egypt and Ghana, adding an extra layer of intensity to the tournament's group stage dynamics. Fans eagerly await to see how this historical rivalry unfolds on the modern AFCON stage in Côte d'Ivoire.