Published on: 14 December 2023
AFCON 2023: 'The statistics are clear' - Nsoatreman strongly back midfielder Manaf Umar for Black Stars call-up

Nsoatreman FC are fervently campaigning for their midfielder, Abdul Manaf Umar, to receive a call-up to the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The club base their endorsement on Umar's remarkable performance during the ongoing league campaign, where he has notched up six goals and provided three assists in just 12 games.

The club contends that Umar's stellar achievements outshine those of other home-based players who have been touted for inclusion in the Black Stars, including notable names such as Richmond Lamptey of Kotoko, Salifu Ibrahim and Kelvin Osei Asibey of Hearts of Oak, and Stephen Banahene from Bibiani Goldstars.

Nsoatreman FC attribute Umar's excellence to his exceptional passing abilities and distinctive playing style, which they believe would make him a valuable asset to the Black Stars in the AFCON tournament.

Supporting their argument, the club points to Umar's impressive statistics in the ongoing campaign, emphasising that his standout performance sets him apart from his contemporaries in the Ghana Premier League.

 

Nsoatreman FC are resolute in asserting that Umar's direct call-up to the senior national team is well-deserved, citing his potential to make a significant impact in the upcoming AFCON.

As the anticipation builds for the squad announcement, the club hopes that Umar's outstanding contributions will not go unnoticed, and he will have the opportunity to showcase his talent on the grand stage of African football.

