GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

AFCON 2023: Togo legend Emmanuel Adebayor reveals what Black Stars players need ahead of Egypt clash

Published on: 17 January 2024
AFCON 2023: Togo legend Emmanuel Adebayor reveals what Black Stars players need ahead of Egypt clash

Former Togo international, Emmanuel Adebayor insists the Black Stars will need to go into the Egypt game with the right mentality if they are to get something out of that game. 

Ghana lost to Cape Verde in their opening game on Sunday and will face the seven-time champions with the hopes of bouncing back from their poor start.

According to Adebayor, technically, the team looks good but there is something missing and that has to do with how the players approach the game.

“Technically, they are good, but tactically they were not in shape, they are not the best. Technicality and tactics are not important anymore when you are playing the Africa Cup of Nations. What is important in the AFCON is the envy and mentality,” Adebayor told Sienu TV.

“The mentality has to be right, the enthusiasm of the game, you have to go out there and know that you are representing a country.”

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more