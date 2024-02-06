AFCON 2023: "Tough" Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku prepares to face Kumasi media

Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has put the spotlight on Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), who is expected to face a gruelling interrogation by the Kumasi media on Wednesday.

The interactive session, tagged "Meet the Press," will allow journalists to grill Okraku on the factors that contributed to the team's poor display and the steps the GFA plans to take to address them.

The Ghana Black Stars' campaign at AFCON 2023 was nothing short of disastrous, with the team losing their opening match against Cape Verde and drawing the next two games against Egypt and Mozambique, resulting in their premature elimination from the tournament.

This abysmal performance has sparked widespread criticism and calls for accountability, with many fans and stakeholders demanding answers from the GFA.

Okraku is bracing himself for a tough conversation with the Kumasi media, known for their tenacity and fearlessness.

He is aware that he must not only address the concerns of the football community but also placate the public, who are eager for explanations and solutions.

Despite the mounting pressure, Okraku seems determined to face the media head-on, providing insights into what went wrong during the AFCON campaign and outlining the GFA's plans to rectify the issues that plagued the team's performance.

The outcome of the meeting could have significant implications for the future of Ghanaian football, and all eyes are on Okraku to deliver a convincing response to the challenges facing the sport in the country.