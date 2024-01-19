AFCON 2023: Tunisia coach promises improved performance against Mali

Tunisia coach, Jalel Kadri, has promised that his team will improve their performance in their upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Mali.

The team faced a surprising 1-0 defeat against Namibia in their previous match, and Kadri has assured that they are fully focused on the task at hand.

In a press conference held on Friday, Kadri emphasised that the team has "disconnected" from external distractions and is solely concentrating on the match against Mali. He also mentioned that they have identified their mistakes and are working hard to correct them.

"We have disconnected from the outside world and just want to focus on the task at hand. We know what is at stake and know that anything less than a victory spells our end in the competition. We have identified our mistakes and are working hard to ensure that they do not happen again," assured the coach.

When asked about the individual brilliance of Mali's players, Kadri responded by saying that while they acknowledge the talent of their opponents, they are more concerned with planning for Mali's team style of play rather than focusing on individual players. He stressed that their analysis of Mali is based on the entire team, not just individual stars.

"They have good players who play for good teams but for us to get a result, we need to plan for the entire team and not individual players. Our analysis of them is based on the entire team and not so much on individual stars. We know them but we would rather plan for the entire team instead of individuals," concluded Kadri.

The match between Tunisia and Mali is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 20th, at 20h00 GMT, at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo.