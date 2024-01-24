AFCON 2023: Tunisia eliminated as South Africa hold on for draw

South Africa secured a spot in the last 16 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a 0-0 draw against Tunisia.

Sphephelo Sithole had Bafana Bafana's best chance, but his shot from outside the box was saved by Bechir Ben Said.

Despite some late pressure from Tunisia, South Africa held on to secure the draw and eliminate the 2004 champions.

With Namibia drawing 0-0 with group leaders Mali, South Africa clinched second place in Group E and will face the winners of Group F in the last 16 on Tuesday in San Pedro. The identity of their opponents will be determined later on Wednesday.

It was a tense match, with both teams creating few clear opportunities. Haythem Jouini headed a late opportunity over the bar for Tunisia, but South Africa managed to hold on and see out five minutes of added time.

South Africa will look to build on this performance in the knockout stages. For Tunisia, it's a disappointing end to their campaign, as they fail to advance past the group stage for the second consecutive tournament.