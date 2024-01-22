AFCON 2023: Two "brothers" Nigeria and Ghana seek qualification today

West African rivals, Ghana and Nigeria head into their final group games at the Africa Cup of Nations in search of a place in the last 16 of the tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

Nigeria needs just a point to advance while the Black Stars are in desperate search of a win to stand a chance of at least progressing as one of the best third-placed.

Both teams are in a state of frenzy with their fans anxiously waiting for good news from Abidjan at the end of 90 minutes.

The Super Eagles face Guinea Bissau at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium with Ghana engaging Mozambique in Group B.

Since the start of the tournament, the 'two brothers' has shown a great level of sibling rivalry as Nigeria trolls Ghanaian fans due to their lack of a win in Abidjan.

However, for the final group games, both countries hope they make it through with the hopes of facing off in the knockout stage.

The Black Stars were knocked out at the group stage at the last tournament in Cameroon.