AFCON 2023: Uncle T boss Isaac Tetteh blames Ghana's struggles on lack of commitment

Uncle T Stars owner Isaac Tetteh has voiced deep concerns regarding Ghana's premature exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), shedding light on what he perceives as a lack of commitment among the players over the past few years.

Ghana's disappointing campaign in the 2023 AFCON concluded with a mere two points in Group B, a performance that has left fans and football enthusiasts grappling with the reality of their team's underwhelming showing on the continental stage.

In the aftermath of Ghana's early exit, Tetteh's remarks have unveiled a troubling pattern within the team. This marks the second consecutive time that Ghana has bowed out of the prestigious tournament in the group stage, echoing the struggles faced in the 33rd edition held in Cameroon.

Expressing profound disappointment, Tetteh did not mince words, openly declaring that the players representing Ghana lacked the necessary determination to secure victories on the international stage.

Speaking to Peace FM, Tetteh emphasised the importance of understanding the players' motivation levels, their performances at the club level, and their determination when donning the national jersey.

"For me from the beginning, I didn't grant one interview because what I will say Ghanaians will not understand me but we have been in the game for a long time," Tetteh stated.

"You have to know the players' motivation level, performance in their clubs, and determination level when they come to Ghana to play. For over six years, our players are not determined to win matches for mother Ghana."