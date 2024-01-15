AFCON 2023: Viral video shows Ghana fans hurling insults at Black Stars players and coach Chris Hughton in Abidjan

Ghana's disappointing start to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has sparked frustration among fans, with some taking their anger to extremes.

Following the team's 2-1 loss to Cape Verde on Sunday, a viral video showed fans confronting players and coach Chris Hughton at their hotel, hurling insults and abuse. The incident has been widely condemned, with many considering it unacceptable behaviour.

According to reports, one fan has been ejected from the hotel, contrary to initial rumours of him being arrested for assaulting coach Hughton.

This was extreme and should not be encouraged, but this is the level of emotional investment by supporters. It's tough to watch the Black Stars as a Ghananian these days.ðŸ¤¦â€â™‚ï¸pic.twitter.com/pIKKDiXBif â€” George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) January 15, 2024

The Black Stars' poor performance has left them without a win in their last three AFCON tournaments, with their latest defeat coming courtesy of a late goal from Cape Verde. This puts Ghana in a difficult position, requiring a victory in their upcoming match against Egypt to keep their hopes alive.

The team's struggles continued in the match against Cape Verde, conceding a goal after 17 minutes and struggling to find their footing throughout the game. Despite a disallowed goal from Majeed Ashimeru just before halftime, the Black Stars managed to secure a deserved equaliser after the break through Alexander Djiku's header from a corner kick. However, lax defending allowed Cape Verde to score a late winner through Garry Rodrigues.

With their next match against Egypt looming, the Black Stars face the risk of an early exit from the tournament, similar to their fate in the previous edition. The pressure is on for the team to turn their fortunes around and deliver a positive result in their upcoming fixture.