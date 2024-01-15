GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

AFCON 2023: Viral video shows Ghana fans hurling insults at Black Stars players and coach Chris Hughton in Abidjan

Published on: 15 January 2024
AFCON 2023: Viral video shows Ghana fans hurling insults at Black Stars players and coach Chris Hughton in Abidjan

Ghana's disappointing start to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has sparked frustration among fans, with some taking their anger to extremes.

Following the team's 2-1 loss to Cape Verde on Sunday, a viral video showed fans confronting players and coach Chris Hughton at their hotel, hurling insults and abuse. The incident has been widely condemned, with many considering it unacceptable behaviour.

According to reports, one fan has been ejected from the hotel, contrary to initial rumours of him being arrested for assaulting coach Hughton.

 

The Black Stars' poor performance has left them without a win in their last three AFCON tournaments, with their latest defeat coming courtesy of a late goal from Cape Verde. This puts Ghana in a difficult position, requiring a victory in their upcoming match against Egypt to keep their hopes alive.

The team's struggles continued in the match against Cape Verde,  conceding a goal after 17 minutes and struggling to find their footing throughout the game. Despite a disallowed goal from Majeed Ashimeru just before halftime, the Black Stars managed to secure a deserved equaliser after the break through Alexander Djiku's header from a corner kick. However, lax defending allowed Cape Verde to score a late winner through Garry Rodrigues.

With their next match against Egypt looming, the Black Stars face the risk of an early exit from the tournament, similar to their fate in the previous edition. The pressure is on for the team to turn their fortunes around and deliver a positive result in their upcoming fixture.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more