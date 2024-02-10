AFCON 2023: WAFU Zone B President Kurt Okraku wishes Nigeria and Cote D'Ivoire well ahead of Sunday's final

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has sent a goodwill message to Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire ahead of their clash in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The GFA boss, who also doubles up as the head of Zone B of WAFU, wished the two teams luck and hoped the best country wins.

"34th AFCON Grand Finale. On behalf of the Executive Council of our proud WAFU Zone B. I wish our very good brothers the best of luck. Give us a show," he wrote on social media.

The AFCON trophy will be staying in West Africa after Senegal won the last tournament two years ago in Cameroon.

Nigeria reached the final after beating Cameroon in the round of 16 before eliminating Angola at the quarter-final stage. The Super Eagles sneaked into the final after a penalty shootout victory over South Africa.

Meanwhile, the host nation, Ivory Coast went from the brink of elimination to miraculously reach the final after beating champions Senegal on penalties before a dramatic win over Mali in the quarter-final.

Sebastien Haller netted a stunning half-volley in the semi-final against DR Congo as Ivory Coast reached the final.