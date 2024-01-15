GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 15 January 2024
AFCON 2023: We are incredibly hugely disappointed - Chris Hughton after Ghana defeat to Cape Verde

Chris Hughton expressed his disappointment and issued an apology to Ghanaians following the defeat of the Black Stars by Cape Verde on Sunday.

The late goal left the Black Stars without a win once again at the start of a tournament, marking their third consecutive Africa Cup of Nations without an opening victory.

Ghana finds themselves in a challenging position, needing a win in their next match against seven-time champions Egypt to revive their campaign. The setback occurred as they conceded a goal after 17 minutes, with Jamiro Monteiro easily tapping in a rebound after Richard Ofori parried a long shot.

Despite a disallowed long shot from Majeed Ashimeru just before halftime, the Black Stars managed to secure a deserved equaliser after the break from an Alexander Djiku header from a corner kick. However, comical defending led to Cape Verde scoring a late winner through Garry Rodrigues.

Hughton shared his disappointment, stating, "We are incredibly hugely disappointed with the result. We came into the game with a game plan to start on the front foot."

With the upcoming crucial match against Egypt on Thursday, the Black Stars face the risk of an early exit, reminiscent of the previous edition of the tournament.

