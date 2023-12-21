AFCON 2023: We are looking forward to a much better performance - Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has expressed optimism for a stronger performance from the Black Stars in anticipation of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) set to kick off in Ivory Coast next month.

Ghana, drawn into Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, aim to clinch their fifth AFCON title, the last being in 1982.

Reflecting on the disappointing display in the last edition, where Ghana suffered a defeat to debutants Comoros and failed to progress to the next stage, Okraku acknowledged the need for improvement.

He stated, "Indeed, at the last outing, it did not go well. Everybody in Ghana saw what happened, but we are looking forward to a much better outing at the AFCON in Ivory Coast."

The GFA president called on all Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars, emphasising the importance of unwavering support for the national team.

"Even if the boys are not playing scintillating football, we have to throw weight behind them because that is our national team," he added.

With the tournament scheduled to run from Saturday, January 13, through to February 11, 2024, all eyes are on Ghana as they seek redemption and aim to make a mark in Ivory Coast.